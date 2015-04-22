easyJet charges £10 administration fee to prove flight cancellations
- Published
Your flight's cancelled, your holiday's ruined... you don't expect to be hit with an administration charge.
But easyJet passengers have been charged £10 to prove their flight was cancelled.
The budget airline told Newsbeat it was a "legitimate" administration charge for a letter which they have to send to customers' insurance companies.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled earlier this month because of strikes by French air traffic controllers.
Customers looking to claim money back from their travel insurers got an email telling them about the charge.
They were told to write to easyJet to confirm the cancellation and also pay the £10 charge.
The airline says the money is needed because each letter has to be individually researched and created for each passenger so that the insurance company can process the claim.
They argue the cost will eventually be reimbursed as part of the claim.
The Association of European Airlines told Newsbeat it was not aware of any other airlines charging a fee for proof of a cancelled flight.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat