Radio 1 Big Weekend's Introducing Stage line-up
- Published
The line-up for the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Norwich has been announced by Huw Stevens.
Five of the acts are from the event's host city and nearby areas.
Kill It Kid, Franko Fraize, Harry Edwards, Claws and Context are all from Norfolk and Norwich.
On his show last night, Huw played a track from every artist to perform and described the area as "having its own DIY, fertile music scene".
Acts that have already been confirmed for the main stage at the event on 23 to 24 May include Muse, Foot Fighters, Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Years and Years.
Talking about the BBC Introducing acts to perform at Europe's biggest free-ticketed music event which takes place at Earlham Park, Huw said: "I'm particularly excited about Hot Cops, they are punk genius and Formation are one of the most thrilling bands round at the the moment."
Other acts include, Amber-Simone, Best Friends, Cash+David, Claws, Context, Fickle Friends, Franko Fraize, Get Inuit, Harry Edwards, HONNE, HUNTAR, Kill It Kid, KLOË, Laurel, Star.One, Ted Zed, The Hearts, Will Robert and Youth Club.
Three more acts will be announced on 4 May.
You can hear tracks from all the artists if you listen back to Huw's show.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat