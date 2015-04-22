Amber Rose: I didn't Photoshop my Instagram
Amber Rose has told 1Xtra that she doesn't Photoshop the pictures on her Instagram account.
The actor and model was pictured in an image appearing to show dimples on her behind.
She responded by posting photos on Instagram which led to claims she had edited the images.
She told Charlie Sloth that "she sees herself naked every day and my body does not look like those pictures."
"People are negative and they want to see celebrities look really, really bad," she added.
Charlie asked her directly if she had altered the pictures and she admitted that she may have use filters. (Um, like all of us?)
"They see a beautiful photograph of me and think I PhotoShopped it and if they see an extremely unflattering picture of me... they assume that is my natural body and that's not PhotoShopped," she explained.
She stated again clearly that her pictures were not enhanced.
"I wouldn't know how to begin... maybe a filter but that is about it."
