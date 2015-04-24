Mumford & Sons ban phones for pre-album release show
In the online age, controlling when fans hear new music can be a fine art.
Do you put it in a safe like Tinie Tempah did?
Do you stop sending emails like Jessie J or do you go full Beyoncé and beat potential hackers with a surprise release?
Well Mumford & Sons, whose third album Wilder Eyes comes out on 4 May, are attempting to stop a leak by banning fans from bringing their phones to gigs.
If you're on the band's mailing list you were were no doubt pretty excited when a message landed in your inbox announcing a last-minute show at Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on 27 April.
The catch? If you managed to get a ticket, your phone's not going with you.
A section of the message read: "As this show is happening pre-album release, the band have requested all mobile phone and recording devices to be prohibited inside the venue."
This is followed by a warning to those who do decide to take their phones to the gig to allow "a minimum of an hour" before the show to check it in and to plan their journey home as "there will be a queue after the show to get your phone back".
Mumford & Sons have announced the track listing for Wilder Eyes and played the album in full at a small show in London in March.
Believe is the first single taken from the album, which they performed on Later... With Jools Holland along with The Wolf. The two tracks were released as a limited edition Record Store Day vinyl.
The band have also released a live video of Snake Eyes, saying it was "the third and final track" they would share before the album is released.
