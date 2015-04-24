Ed Miliband questioned by young voters in the Live Lounge
Ed Miliband has been questioned by 10 young voters in the Live Lounge.
He was quizzed on the issue of migrants trying to reach Europe after accusing David Cameron of being partly to blame for recent deaths in the Mediterranean.
The threat to Labour from the SNP, the state of the NHS in Wales and LGBT attitudes in Northern Ireland also dominated.
And at one point Newsbeat presenter Chris Smith was interrupted by a member of the audience.
Libya and the migrant crisis
On the fallout from the 2011 Libya conflict Mr Miliband, who voted at the time for the bombings, was asked why he is only now attacking the prime minister on the failures of post-conflict planning.
He said: "I supported the action we took in Libya because Colonel Gaddafi was making a huge threat to the people of Benghazi. I think it was the right thing to do.
"But one of things I said when I became the leader of the Labour Party is we have to learn the lessons of the Iraq war.
"I don't think the post-conflict planning has been done in Libya.
"I was setting out today my approach to foreign policy and one of the things I said is that we've got to engage in the problems of the world, but we've got to engage in them in a way which learns the lessons of the past."
When asked how many Libyan migrants Britain would take on, Mr Miliband answered that he wasn't "going to pick numbers out of thin air".
He gave a similar answer when asked how many Syrian refugees the UK would allow in.
An interruption from audience member Josh bought the discussion to an abrupt halt, saying: "That's a ridiculous question.
"I don't like it when people ask questions like that because it's pointless. As migrants come in we can work on the figures.
"Don't worry, I'm not sticking up for Ed, don't get me wrong, but come on. I don't want to spend any more time on this because there's more pressing issues."
Mr Miliband joked: "I should let you two have the argument!"
'Your proposal will benefit the richest'
Next Ed Miliband faced a question from Liverpool businessman, Matt.
He asked why Labour, who don't want to see a society than only benefits the rich, were planning on cutting tuition fees to £6,000, a move he said would only benefit wealthy students.
Mr Miliband said he didn't agree: "The reality is the £44,000 debt burden for students, every student, lower, middle or higher income, that is a burden that faces everyone."
"There's this propaganda going around that it doesn't benefit lower and middle income students and I just don't buy it. There are lot of people who'll be leaving university with that burden," he added.
Matt wasn't convinced: "Your proposal will benefit the richest, why do you want to do that?"
"I don't think it only benefits the richest, because everybody is facing that debt burden. Under our plans everybody will see their debt burden cut by £9,000," Ed Miliband replied.
Matt still wasn't convinced, arguing: "Some of the lowest earners will never pay their fees back."
Mr Miliband responded: "That's a problem with the current system, the current system is such a bad system that you're right - some people won't pay it back. But I think the idea that we send our people into the world with that level of debt is wrong."
He added: "The government comes along and says this £9,000 fee isn't a burden, it's all right, I think that's wrong."
SNP threat
Mr Miliband was pushed by Chris on the threat to Scottish Labour seats from the SNP.
"You're keen on saying people will make their voice heard and send you a message. If you do lose [lots of] MPs on 7 May, what message is Scotland sending you? What short phrase could you sum it up in?"
Miliband responded, smiling: "We'll discuss that after the election, Chris!"
The bet
As he did with David Cameron earlier in the week, Chris offered Mr Miliband a £1,000 bet on his likelihood of winning a majority.
But Mr Miliband declined to take up the offer, saying he only gambles on the Grand National.
