'Puppy room' offered to relax stressed students
With exam season looming, those long days spent in the library or slaving over a computer will be starting to take their toll.
But for students at the University of Central Lancashire, there's a glimmer of hope.
And it comes in the form of some pretty cute creatures, with eyes which will melt even the coldest heart.
Go on... just look at them and you too will start feeling your stresses slide away.
Imagine spending quality time in a room full of puppies just like these chaps...
The uni's student union is setting up its first ever "puppy room" next month.
It's teaming up with the charity Guide Dogs to try to help students de-stress by cuddling and playing with the animals.
It's after research published in Japan suggested pictures of cute things like puppies or kittens could help improve concentration levels.
The event's also aimed at raising money for the charity, with students asked for a £1.50 donation to take part.
On their Facebook page, organisers say they want to reassure students the welfare of the puppies and safety of students are the "top priorities within this project".
"The puppies will have regular breaks throughout the three hours and be with their handlers at all times."
The union says a separate "chill out" room has also been set up for the puppies and the the number of students allowed into the room will be limited.
"These opportunities give the puppies a chance to get used to being around people, which is great for their development and training to be a successful guide dog".
Admit it, you're already unwinding just thinking about it, aren't you?
