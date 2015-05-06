Royal Blood up for best British newcomer in Kerrang! Award nominations
- Published
Royal Blood will be looking to repeat their Brits success after being nominated for a Kerrang! rock award.
The duo are shortlisted for best British newcomer by the magazine.
They beat One Direction to be named best British group at the Brits in February.
Other nominees include Muse, in the running alongside You Me At Six to be named best British band, and AC/DC who are shortlisted for best international act with Slipknot and Fall Out Boy.
The contest for the best event award sees the Foo Fighters nominated for a pair of club shows along with Slipknot, You Me At Six, Black Veil Brides and Pop Punk.
Kerrang! editor James McMahon says: "The thing is, it's been an absolutely amazing year for rock - the diversity of the nominations, I believe, is testament to that.
"We've got breakthrough bands. We've got women in bands where often (embarrassingly) there has been none. We've got weirdo, outsider bands.
"We've got stadium-filling bands. It's proof that rock is still the music of the masses, the passionate and the brave.
"Rock is still the most exciting thing you can put in your ears. If the zombies haven't bitten them off, that is..."
The Kerrang! Awards take place at the Troxy in east London on Thursday 11 June.
Nominations for the main categories at the Kerrang! Awards are as follows:
Best event - You Me At Six / All Time Low - co-headline tour, Slipknot / Korn / King 810 - Prepare For Hell Tour, Foo Fighters - Club shows, Black Veil Brides - London club shows, Pop Punk's Not Dead Tour
Best British newcomer
Royal Blood, Moose Blood, As It Is, Fort Hope and Ashestoangels
Best international newcomer
PVRIS, Beartooth, Hellions, Nothing More and Against The Current
Best single
Bring Me The Horizon - Drown, All Time Low - Kids In The Dark, Fall Out Boy - Centuries, Young Guns - Speaking In Tongues, Enter Shikari - Anaesthetist
Best live band
Black Veil Brides, A Day To Remember, Architects, Slipknot and In This Moment
Best album
Marmozets - The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets, Mallory Knox - Asymmetry, We Are Harlot - We Are Harlot, Gerard Way - Hesitant Alien, Black Veil Brides - Black Veil Brides (IV)
Best international band
Slipknot, Sleeping With Sirens, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low and AC/DC
Best British band
Muse, Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari, You Me At Six and Architects
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat