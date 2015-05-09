Voters on their wish-list for Scotland Published 9 May 2015

Image source, PA Image caption, The Scottish National Party won 56 of the 59 seats on offer in Scotland.

Before thrashing every other party in Scotland in the election the SNP made big promises.

Ending austerity, wrangling more power from London along with upping the minimum wage and giving 16-year-olds the vote.

We've heard it before from politicians, but party leader Nicola Sturgeon's promised: "We will not let you down."

So, we asked voters in Glasgow what's on their wish list for the future of the country:

Image caption, 21-year-old Matt is a student. He voted Labour.

How are you feeling about the result?

"Not really bothered. It was the first time I voted and I don't have a particular affiliation with any particular party," he says.

"Personally, I think the voting system is itself flawed.

"The first past the post system doesn't work because nobody wanted the Conservatives - now here we are with them."

What do you hope happens now?

"Nothing major will happen next," he says.

"Politics is one of those things that changes massively and then doesn't change. We'll wait for the next election and see what happens.

"The main problem now is the way that we vote is flawed," he explains.

"Whether or not there is an alternative method I don't know. That's for someone who knows more about it than me to figure out."

Image caption, Ellen's 19 and lives in Glasgow. She voted for the SNP.

Why did you vote for the SNP?

"I think that the Labour party has taken a swing to the right. They're pro-austerity, they're not standing up for working people," she says.

"The SNP does have a lot of problems but at least they came out and said 'we're anti-austerity.'

"We don't think this consensus which is going on down south is ok - where food banks are ok, where bankers get huge bonuses and ordinary people are being blamed for that," she explains.

You voted for the SNP, now which promises would you like them to keep first?

"I would like to see the SNP MPs stand-up to talk about different ways of doing things to try and put an end to this consensus where austerity is ok," says Ellen.

"And I want a focus on a society which is for all people that live in that society.

"For people on low wages, a society for immigrants, a society for everyone and not just for the few," she explains.

Will they manage that?

"It will be difficult with a Conservative-led government because they have a majority," she says.

"Hopefully there will be dissent and ordinary people will look at what's happened and see the Tories for who they really are."

How would you like Scotland to have changed in five years' time?

"In five years' time I would like to see a Scotland, a Europe, a whole world that is run for the ordinary people and not just for the few," she says.

Image caption, Michael, 23, is an assistant museum curator. He voted for the Green party.

Why did you vote Green?

"Not because I really thought they'd get an MP. I was a Labour party member, but the SNP were going to win this seat anyway so I just thought 'oh well,'" says Michael.

"It's not abandoning the party. I think there's a lot of decent Labour party candidates who are against austerity and who are socialists," he goes on.

"But sadly there's not that many of them and most of them haven't connected with working class people at all."

What's on your wish list for Scotland now?

"I hope that what happens for Scotland is what happens for the rest of Britain," Michael says.

"Which is that the trade union movement takes a fighting lead and says that we don't have to have austerity.

"The only way we can fight against that is with a socialist programme and we need to draw workers and unemployed people into this fight."

How can MPs in Scotland do that?

"We need to break with this economic system that we have now because, ultimately, it's just creating crisis after crisis," he believes.

"I think it's very limited what the SNP MPs can actually do in Westminster. The Tories have an absolute majority now.

"The fact that there's going to be five more years of Tory cuts and austerity. I would think that Scottish independence is probably going to be inevitable," he says.