BBC News

Women 'don't get GoodFellas' comment causes row

Published
Image source, AF archive/Alamy

A US newspaper critic who claimed that "women don't get GoodFellas" has caused a row on social media.

The article by Kyle Smith, the New York Post's film critic called women "the sensitivity police" in the article published on Wednesday.

Smith reckons the Martin Scorsese gangster film, is a "boy's movie".

He said: "The wise-guys never work, except occasionally to do something fun like steal a trailer-truck.

The movie, released in 1990, is all about "what guys love above all else: sitting around with the gang, busting each other's balls".

Elizabeth May tweeted: Man claims women don't understand Goodfellas, apparently doesn't realise it was produced by a woman.

Jack O Connor posted: When morons write articles like 'why women don't understand Goodfellas', why don't people just ignore the loser instead of empowering them?

Brian Perry tweeted: Sorry, women. #Goodfellas is off limits.

The film shows the characters Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), Jimmy the Gent (Robert De Niro) and Tommy (Joe Pesci) spending most of their time drinking and smoking cigars, playing cards and generally being violent in a gangster world.

Smith said: "They are exactly what guys want to be: lazy but powerful, deadly but funny, tough, unsentimental and devoted above all to their brothers - a small group of guys who will always have your back.

"Women sense that they are irrelevant to this fantasy, and it bothers them."

On the subject matter of the opposite sex, he offered this analysis: "Women (except silent floozies) cannot be present for ball-busting because women are the sensitivity police.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
GoodFella's actor, Ray Liotta, at an anniversary film screening at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, in April

"They get offended, protest that someone's not being fair, refuse to laugh at vicious put-downs.

"In the male fantasy, all of this is unforgivable - too serious, too boring. Deal another hand, pour another drink."

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
GoodFella's director Martin Scorsese

He goes on to describe a female-focused version of the film would be less entertaining and compares the differences between male and female friendship using 1990s TV show Sex and the City to illustrate the point.

"Girls sit around at brunch, they're a tightly knit clique - but their rule is to always be sympathetic and supportive as each describes her problems, usually revolving around the men in her life.

"When guys discuss problems and 'be supportive' it is to keep the laughs coming - to endlessly bust each other's balls."

GoodFellas celebrates its 25 year anniversary next week.

Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat

Related Topics