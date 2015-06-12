Eddie Redmayne is appointed OBE for services to drama
Eddie Redmayne has been appointed OBE for services to drama in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Earlier this year, he beat Benedict Cumberbatch to an Oscar as he won the award for best actor for The Theory Of Everything.
His role as Stephen Hawking also earned him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
The 33-year-old has come a long way since being nominated for the Bafta Rising Star Award three years ago.
He didn't win it, Kidulthood star Adam Deacon won the prize in 2012.
Eddie Redmayne's career breakthrough was with the 2011 film, My Week With Marilyn.
He played the role of writer and filmmaker Colin Clark, the man given the job of looking after Monroe while she was in London making a film with Laurence Olivier.
Further success followed in the BBC's adaptation of Sebastian Faulks's First World War novel Birdsong, while Hollywood success came along when he played Marius in Les Miserables.
In his Bafta acceptance speech this year, Redmayne joked about an earlier appearance at the awards when a bout of food poisoning led him to "redecorate the corridor of the Royal Opera House in an incredibly unfortunate fashion".
The closest he has come to scandal was getting involved in the debate about the dominance of privately-educated actors, but even then Redmayne - an old Etonian like Homeland star Damian Lewis - appeared to keep his dignity in tact.
Asked about it, he said: "I think there always should be a debate about where actors are coming from, that diversity is represented. Our job as actors is to tell stories and everyone should be represented.
"As far as a public school is concerned I've had a lucky upbringing, and I had a fantastic drama teacher.
"He's the reason I became an actor and I attribute it to a particular teacher as supposed to a school or education."
Last December, Eddie Redmayne married his long-term girlfriend Hannah Bagshawe.
In this latest Queen's Birthday Honours list, Benedict Cumberbatch has been awarded a CBE along with actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and rugby player Jonny Wilkinson.
Casey Stoney, from Arsenal ladies football team, has also been awarded an MBE.
