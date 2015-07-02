England 'devastated' for teammate Laura Bassett after own goal
Interviews by Tina Daheley
Newsbeat reporter in Edmonton, Canada
- Published
It was an agonising end for the Lionesses as an own goal from Laura Bassett put them out of the World Cup in Canada.
Newsbeat reporter Tina Daheley is in Edmonton and caught up with some of the team after their semi-final against Japan.
"To be at a semi-final and to be so close and to be the better team is just heart-wrenching," says winger Karen Carney, who scored two goals in the tournament.
"Everyone's put in not just 18 months of work... it's probably since we were 11-years-old".
Laura Bassett is Karen's best friend, and she told us she's "heartbroken".
"There are no words to describe it really. She's a great person. A great team mate. I'm devastated for her.
"But it would have gone in anyway and this won't define her - and we won't let it."
Karen insists the own goal was not Laura's fault: "We missed chances in the first half, we missed chances in the second half.
"If Laura wasn't there it would have gone in anyway.
"She's got a lot of good people around her - her boyfriend, her team mates, and we'll be behind her a 100%."
Karen says that's important to all the team.
"At the start of it our ambition was to get a gold medal and to come back as world champs and our second ambition was to inspire a nation.
"We haven't got a gold medal but I hope that we have inspired a nation.
"We've been sheltered from a lot of it but I guess having a conference call from Prince William this morning sums it up.
"And everyone's staying up late because of the time difference," she adds.
At the end of the match the team could be seen comforting each other, Laura Bassett in tears, her team mates were all around her.
England forward Eniola Aluko says those images of the team consoling the player reveal the team spirit.
"We've been very together throughout this whole journey. We win and lose together."
Forward Fran Kirby says she is devastated: "I don't think it was really fair. I think we were the better side in the second half.
She hasn't spoken to Laura but says she's got lots of support around her.
"She's with family and friends I think she needs as much love and attention as she can at the moment.
"Utterly disappointing for her as she's been one of our best players in the World Cup.
This was Fran's first World Cup: "I loved every moment of being out here."
And she's positive about taking on Germany for third place.
"We know they are there to be difficult but they've shown they are there to be beaten.
"So we're going to recover and go out there and get that third position and come home with a medal.
So has it been a turning point for women's football?
"We've won a lot of new supporters," Eniola tells Newsbeat.
"I hope this will transfer into a lot of bums on seats back home in the league. I hope young girls are inspired."
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat