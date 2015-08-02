X Factor band's single delayed by Calais migrant crisis
Only The Young have told Newsbeat their single I Do has been delayed due to the migrant crisis in Calais.
The X Factor band's debut track was due to be released on 31 July, but has been moved back a week.
"Due to all the stuff happening in Calais our CDs actually got stuck," explained Parisa Tarjomani.
In recent weeks migrants there have been making nightly bids to cross the Channel, leading to huge delays on cross-Channel services.
"Our management called us at ridiculous o'clock at night and they were like 'so guys the song was supposed to come out in two days but it's been put back'."
Parisa went on to explain the CDs had been "stuck on a lorry for two or three days" and admitted the whole thing was "a bit strange".
There have been thousands of attempts by migrants to access the Eurotunnel terminal in the last week and nine people are known to have died attempting the journey since the start of June.
"Every time we're in the car we've got the radio on and listening out to the news bit to see what's happening there," said Parisa.
Betsy-Blue English, Charlie George, Mikey Bromley and Parisa were mentored by Louis Walsh on last year's X Factor.
They left the ITV show in week seven, exiting in a surprise Saturday night vote.
They signed a record deal in May and were supposed to launch a meet and greet tour with fans this week.
"We were due to do that at the same time the single was released but we've had to shift everything up, our whole signing tour has completely changed."
Ironically Parisa spoke to Newsbeat from the M20 in Kent where lorries have been parked waiting to cross the Channel the other way in recent weeks.
"Oh no, imagine if I get stuck," she said.
Parisa also explained why I Do, which she described as "a real fun, summery song" hadn't been released digitally already.
"My aunty, my family were like 'oh I don't know how to do it on iTunes so I want the CD' so we wanted it all to come out at the same time."
