Zayn Malik is up for working with Tyler, The Creator
- Published
Zayn Malik has said he's up for working on new music with Tyler, the Creator.
The US rapper pitched the collaboration to the former One Direction singer on Twitter, saying: "HI @zaynmalik I HAVE BEAUTIFUL INSTRUMENTALS AND YOU HAVE A VOICE LETS FIGURE THIS OUT MY GUY."
The condition of the offer was that they would work on "epic album cuts" and "no radio singles".
Zayn, who signed a solo deal with RCA Records last month, responded saying that the idea "sounds sick BRO".
Frank Ocean's producer Malay recently revealed that he had been working with Zayn.
Posting a picture of the singer with his daughter he wrote: "Benefits of the job. My daughter gets to meet my co-workers, one [of] who happens to be one of her favourites what an amazing soul #zaynmalik."
Since leaving 1D, Zayn has also spent time in the studio with Naughty Boy.
The producer, whose real name is Shahid Khan, put a track online featuring him singing over an acoustic guitar after he quit the boy band.
However, there's been little word on how the collaboration is going since Zayn called the La La La producer "a fat joke" in a series of tweets.
Tyler, the Creator recently cancelled an Australian tour following a campaign by the feminist group, Collective Shout, urging the Australian government to not grant him a working visa. The campaigners said his lyrics "incited" violence against woman.
The Odd Future rapper previously claimed he wasn't allowed to travel to Australia, but the Department of Immigration and Border Protection has not yet denied him a visa.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat