Bastille's Dan Smith: No-one thought we'd do well
By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat music reporter
Looking back on Bastille's success so far, it is very impressive considering they have only released one album.
That album, Bad Blood, topped the UK chart for three weeks, they won a Brit award and were nominated for two Grammys.
They've already headlined festivals and toured America and Europe extensively.
But frontman Dan Smith says they didn't expect any of this when they first started out.
"Literally no-one thought we were going to do well as a band," the singer tells us before their headline slot at Boardmasters festival.
"I remember having conversations with our label, they obviously liked us enough to invest in us but no-one thought we would go to America or tour as much as we have and sell as much as we did.
"It was as much of a shock to us as anyone else."
But it also meant there wasn't a huge weight of expectation when they were making their debut album Bad Blood.
"I remember saying our only aim of the first record was to do just well enough to make another one," explains Dan.
Bastille have certainly achieved that and now we are waiting for that second record. It's on its way, but they don't want to say exactly when, in case it gets delayed.
"If we don't do exactly what we did last time, we might be seen as a bit of a failure, but there is no point caring about that because there is nothing we can do about it," says Dan.
They have written and recorded a lot of new material, even taking their producer on tour so they could get on with it.
"We don't have any guitars on the first record, we very much do on the next one," explains Dan.
"We don't want to kill what we have done already, we are not looking to reinvent the Bastille sound, but we don't want to repeat ourselves."
"We just wanted to wear our influences a lot more obviously. So if we were gesturing towards a hip hop beat then we sampled a hip hop beat, whereas on the first album we might have hid that a bit more."
He says they haven't really taken stock of their success or the surreal moments they've experienced so far, including Leonardo DiCaprio introducing them on US TV show Saturday Night Live.
That is not to say they haven't enjoyed every second, but he says they are conscious not to rest on their laurels.
"I guess there is pressure, but I think it has been really important to us to not stop making music."
