Nick Grimshaw unrecognisable for Children in Need fancy dress drive
This is not Liam Gallagher.
Nick Grimshaw and Rochelle Humes are among this year's Children in Need's stars to dress up as their childhood heroes.
Grimmy chose the Oasis frontman as his hero, saying: "His music was the soundtrack to my childhood."
Tess Daly, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Dermot O'Leary were also specially transformed to kick off this year's charity fundraising.
See if you can guess who the others chose.
The charity wants you to dress-up too this year.
Tess Daly as Olivia Newton-John's character, Sandy, in Grease says: "Dust off your fancy-dress gear, and let's make this happen!"
Dermot O'Leary says: "My childhood hero was the explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton. He was an adventurer from the early 1900's, known for trekking places like the Antarctic.
"As a young lad, who wouldn't want to be an explorer? It's been great fun to don the fancy dress for BBC Children In Need; please do show your support and do the same!"
Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor dressed up as Dame Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins, Fearne Cotton had a Blondie makeover and Sir Terry Wogan became American cowboy Gene Autry.
Other celebrities involved in this year's Children in Need night, on Friday 13 November, include Strictly Come Dancing star Peter Andre, former TOWIE star Joey Essex, DJ Greg James to help add to its £790m so far raised.
