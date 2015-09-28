'We have a rescue, get ready' - what happens on a migrant rescue ship
By Jonathan Blake
Newsbeat reporter in the Mediterranean
- Published
Nobody was expecting a rescue that day, conditions were just too rough.
Big waves had stopped any dinghies filled with migrants leaving the Libyan coast.
But just after 9 o'clock in the morning a crew member stopped me in the gangway.
"We have a rescue," she said. "Get ready."
The atmosphere on board Dignity I changed immediately.
The crew of the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) rescue boat prepared for action.
As the alarm sounded throughout the ship, people moved calmly but quickly into position.
They had done this many times before, but still, as one crew member put it: "You never quite know what will happen."
We put on our life jackets and watched as those manning the inflatable dinghies which would bring people on board wrestled with the waves.
On the bridge, the captain peered through binoculars at the boat we were about to rescue.
At first it was a tiny speck on the horizon, easily mistaken for the crest of a wave or a glint of sunlight.
But as we drew closer, it became clear what it was.
A now familiar sight on TV news reports, it was a grey rubber dinghy packed with people, drifting out to sea.
The orange dinghy sent out from our ship sped towards it, bouncing across the waves.
Then, within metres of the crowded boat, it slowly and calmly drew closer.
"The crucial thing is not to touch the boat because people may panic," explained Marta Soszynska from the MSF crew.
"Once we explain who we are, then we distribute the life jackets."
Ten at a time, people were ferried back.
"Welcome, welcome" said Dr Tankred Stoebe as he helped people onto the boat.
"They are being confused, relieved, exhausted, it's a combination of all.
"So far they seem to be stable so this is good news."
After being scanned for weapons, everyone was asked their name, age and where they had come from.
Some collapsed on the floor with exhaustion, others were happy to take the bottle of water offered and find somewhere to sit.
But as the 119 people rescued settled on board, it became clear there were more to come.
Dignity I had been told by the Italian coastguard to accept a transfer of another 120 people from an Italian navy ship.
The grey warship slowly came just close enough for us to see crew members wearing white overalls gather on deck.
Then, as with the first rescue, they transferred people to Dignity I a few at a time.
As we made our way back towards Europe, the crew explained that life may not be easy for people there.
"Life is difficult, it's going to be difficult," mission director Juan Gill shouted through a megaphone.
"Good luck and take care of yourself."
We first saw land as the sun was setting, with the Italian coastguard escorting us into the port of Augusta.
People were clearly happy to be reaching Italy. Some smiled and laughed, others stared quietly at the lights along the coast.
Once docked, we waited for a couple of hours as it grew dark.
The scene was eerie, as officials from the Italian health ministry and Red Cross came on board, dressed in white overalls with head torches shining.
Then, a few at a time people stepped off the boat and onto land.
They queued patiently to be taken taken to a reception centre where they would spend the next night or two.
Another part of their long journey was over.
