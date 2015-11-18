BBC News

Why #JeSuisChien is trending on Twitter after a police dog was blown up in Paris

This is one of the tweets posted of Diesel with the hashtag #JeSuisChien.

A French police dog called Diesel was killed in Wednesday's raid on a flat in the Paris suburb of St Denis.

The operation was targeting the person who French police say was responsible for organising Friday's gun and bomb attacks in Paris, in which 129 people were killed.

"Diesel, a seven-year-old Belgian Shepherd, a female assault dog, was killed by terrorists during the operation," said the Twitter account run by French police.

Another message read: "Assault and explosives detection dogs are vital in the operations of RAID [a special French police unit]."

The National Police Service of France tweeted this photo of a dog that can detect explosives.

The hashtag #JeSuisChien (I am a dog) was also trending on French Twitter after the announcement, as was #JeSuisDiesel (I am Diesel).

Two suspected Islamist militants were killed during the raid.

Local residents were woken by automatic gunfire and explosions at around 4am.

One of them was a woman who detonated an explosives belt, which also killed the police dog.

People in France are honouring the dead dog on Twitter.

Users have been posting with the hashtag #JeSuisChien.

This dog had a superhero outfit on.

This one had Pray for Diesel written on a piece of paper in front of it.

Seven other people were arrested and five police officers suffered minor injuries.

It's still unclear if the man French police were hunting, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was one of those killed.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said intelligence indicated he was in Paris.

The operation comes as part of a manhunt to find any links to Friday's attacks which left 129 dead and hundreds injured in a concert hall, bars and restaurants and outside France's national stadium.

