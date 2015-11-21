Spencer Matthews apologises for steroid medication use
By Chi Chi Izundu
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Reality TV star Spencer Matthews says he quit the I'm A Celebrity jungle because he was secretly taking steroids.
The 26-year-old said he had been using the pills to bulk up for a charity boxing match.
The Made In Chelsea star didn't tell ITV producers about the medication he was taking when he entered the show.
He said in a statement that it was a "serious error of judgement".
Spencer, a late addition to I'm A Celebrity, didn't make it into the main camp.
The statement continued: "Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago.
"When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.
"Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle."
The team making the ITV show decided it was unsafe for him to carry on being part of the programme.
Spencer said that decision was "extremely hard to stomach".
He added: "I pushed back but ultimately the show's duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed."
Matthews, along with fellow reality TV stars Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison, entered the show earlier in the week.
Viewers saw the trio play the Dicing with Danger game.
The three stars put their head into plastic boxes and had crabs, cockroaches and even snakes poured on them.
