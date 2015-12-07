Helicopter video of flooded Carlisle United ground after Storm Desmond
- Published
Aerial footage has been filmed showing Carlisle United Football Club under floodwater.
It was recorded during a flight over the city in Cumbria by student pilot Louise Johnston from Carlisle Flight Training.
Thousands of homes have been flooded in the county after Storm Desmond brought record amounts of rain over the weekend.
"It's just scenes of devastation," Louise told Newsbeat.
"The water's gone down a lot since yesterday. You can tell the fields in the area have receded quite a bit.
"But the Warwick Road area, where the football club is, that's still underwater."
Louise's home hasn't been affected. She lives in Brampton but is from Cockermouth, which was hit by floods in 2009.
"I went up yesterday to see what Cockermouth was like. It was looking quite bad. The main street was under water and a lot of the houses as well.
"The flood defences have kept it from being worse than it is. It could have been a lot worse."
Many people Louise knows have been affected.
"There's no good time to flood but especially before Christmas when you've got presents under the tree.
"There is a really good sense of community spirit. People are offering services for free - helping recover cars for free.
"My cousin in Carlisle put on Facebook the other night that he was going to stay awake all night and that his house was open if anyone needed a home for the night."
For more stories like this one you can now download the BBC Newsbeat app straight to your device. For iPhone go here. For Android go here.