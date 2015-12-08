Donkey rescued from floods in Ireland appears to smile when towed to safety
- Published
A donkey which was stranded in floodwater is recovering after a rowing club member rescued him in Ireland.
The animal escaped from its stable in Killorglin, Co Kerry, on Saturday night after bad weather damaged the gate.
The donkey was found stranded in a field the next morning, surrounded by deep flood water, after a river overflowed its banks nearby.
After getting a call from his owner, Animal Heaven Animal Rescue appealed for help to rescue the donkey.
Mike Fleming, a member of Killorglin Rowing Club, found out and with a team of rescuers from the animal shelter, managed to get a rope and buoyancy aid around the donkey before pulling him to land.
A spokeswoman for Animal Heaven Animal Rescue said the donkey, which has been called Mike after his rescuer, is recovering at the animal shelter while his stable is repaired.
Suzanne Gibbons, founder of the shelter, said: "He is now dried with towels, eating a hot mash, all cosy and warm and our vet has seen him and started him on antibiotics to prevent pneumonia.
"He has a small bit of fluid in one lung but our vet said he will recover. All he needs is loads of TLC."
For more stories like this one you can now download the BBC Newsbeat app straight to your device. For iPhone go here. For Android go here.