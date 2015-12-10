Louisa Johnson should be well enough for The X Factor final
Louisa Johnson is expected to compete in The X Factor final at the weekend, despite dropping out of an appearance in Liverpool due to illness.
"Louisa has been sick and was ordered on voice rest yesterday, so her homecoming performance unfortunately had to be cancelled at the last moment," said a spokesperson.
"We do expect her to be well enough to perform in the final though."
Louisa apologised to fans in the city, where her mother is originally from.
The 17-year-old, who lives in Essex, is up against Reggie 'n Bollie and Che Chesterman in the final of the singing competition.
She has since tweeted a picture of herself and her mentor, Rita Ora, on their team "battle bus".
Earlier this month Caroline Flack, the co-presenter of The X Factor along with Olly Murs, told Newsbeat she had grown used to the criticism she has been getting.
"I've always got flack. When you're on TV it's the nature of the game, you're going to get this kind of thing," she explained.
"Everyone has an opinion. I think it's time to stop giving the negative people attention and air time."
The X Factor final starts on Saturday evening, with the winner being crowned on Sunday night, following a public vote.
