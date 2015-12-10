BBC Music Awards: Gossip from the red carpet
It's that time of year again when the BBC looks back over 12 months of music.
There are four awards being handed out, including one for Jack Garratt, crowned the introducing act of the year.
The fans are screaming, One Direction and co are in the building and the heavens have opened over Birmingham's Genting Arena.
Newsbeat is there with umbrellas and waterproofs because not even bad weather will stop us bringing you the gossip from backstage.
Harry's trousers…
Just those trousers.
Jess Glynne's favourite day of the year involved crying
"This year's been the most surreal dream," says Jess, who has equalled Cheryl Fernandez Versini's record of five UK number one singles.
"The day I'll never forget is when Don't Be So Hard On Yourself and the album were at number one on iTunes and the album hadn't come out yet.
"I was in the car with my best mate and I just sat there crying. I was just in so much shock."
Years & Years don't want to fall off stage
"I still get really terrified," singer Olly says.
"I've seen too many performance fails to know that one day I'll be on one of those videos.
"I guess it's the sign of a true performer."
Jack Garratt's award hasn't gone to his head
Having been named BBC Introducing act of the year Jack says he wanted to get himself "suited and booted" for the awards.
However there was nearly a last minute hitch with getting hold of a letter "J" for his stage outfit.
"I like to have a consistency with the jackets I wear and there's a certain thing I like to do with them and there was a particular ingredient that we almost couldn't find," he explains.
"But then my stylist, who's an absolute legend, was able to put something together, [with help] from a mum of three on Gumtree."
He's just moved to Chicago and says he will be keeping his awards in the toilet.
Hozier forgot he was up for two awards
He is well aware of his song of the year nomination for Take Me To Church.
But when we ask how it felt to be up for two awards, Newsbeat is met with a blank face.
Reminding him about his nod for best international act, he admits: "I guess I am an artist and I am from outside of the UK so yeah, that's really great."
James Bay can't speak
Not because he's joined the likes of Sam Smith, Jess Glynne and Yannis from Foals on vocal rest but because of his "mad" week.
He found out he's been nominated for three Grammys and is still speechless about it.
"It's been the best year of my life. I know it's sweeping but it's true," he says.
