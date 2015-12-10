X Factor final performances revealed and they include Adele
Adele has been confirmed as a performer for this Sunday's X Factor final at Wembley arena.
In a statement X Factor bosses said they were "delighted" and that she will be performing her number one single Hello.
One Direction and Coldplay will also perform on Sunday night's show.
Ben Haenow and Leona Lewis as well as Little Mix and Fleur East are set to perform duets for Saturday's show.
The three finalists for this year's show, Che Chesterman, Louisa Johnson and Reggie n' Bollie, will also perform duets but they won't be revealed until Saturday's show is on air.
"Adele will be taking to The X Factor stage to perform her number one single Hello during the series grand final.
"This will mark the award winning singer's first ever performance on The X Factor and follows the release of her record-breaking album 25, which was released last month," the statement reads.
"In a celebration of the best of British music, Coldplay and One Direction will be joining Sunday night's line-up of guest performers.
"Coldplay will be performing Adventure of A Lifetime from their new album A Head Full Of Dreams and One Direction will perform their latest single Infinity."
