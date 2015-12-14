BBC News

X Factor: Louisa Johnson's rivals for Christmas number one

By Jim Connolly
Newsbeat reporter

Published

Normally the X Factor winner and Christmas number one go hand in hand.

This year's winner Louisa Johnson is the favourite again with her Bob Dylan cover Forever Young.

But she may have tough competition after a Twitter campaign started. #ShutUpForXMasNo1 is trending as people try to get Stormzy to number one on Christmas Day.

Fans of the song have been doing all they can to get it up the chart to the top spot.

image copyrightPA

Danielle tweeted: Left my Spotify on repeat while I'm at work and got it on itunes #ShutUpForXMasNo1

Some people have been using the campaign to introduce Stormzy to a new group of fans.

Liam tweeted: Really want @Stormzy1 to get to no1.purely so i can see my 79 year old grandmothers reaction as she's introduced to grime for the first time

Watch Stormzy perform the song in the Live Lounge.

He has backing from the world of sport too.

Anthony Joshua and Stormzy are mates and the MC performed Shut Up as the boxer entered the ring at the weekend, when Joshua won his fight against Dillian Whyte.

He tweeted this picture of them together.

That's enough of Stormzy, so who else is in the running?

Star Wars

image copyrightGetty Images

There is a Facebook campaign to get the Star Wars theme to number one.

The people behind it want a new version of the John Williams tune from the film series to get to the top of the chart.

It has almost a quarter of a million followers since it launched.

Hospital Choir

See what you think.

The NHS Hospital Choir, from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, is made up entirely of nurses, doctors and midwives.

They were runners-up two years ago in Gareth Malone's BBC Two show Sing While You Work and are right up there with the bookmakers as rivals for the festive number one with A Bridge Over You.

It's a mix of Fix You by Coldplay and Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Military Wives

Another contender with a Gareth Malone connection is Military Wives.

They are belting out another cover version, the Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

They have the pedigree because they've done it before in 2011.

Gareth helped them record Wherever You Are which stopped X Factor winners Little Mix, who released a cover version of Damien Rice's Cannonball.

Eagles of Death Metal

Eagles Of Death Metal's Save A Prayer has a fan-led campaign to get it to number one.

It was started following the Paris terror attacks.

image copyrightAP
image captionMembers of the band Eagles of Death Metal pay their respects to 89 victims who died in the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris

Their song is a cover of a Duran Duran song and both bands have promised to give proceeds to charity.

Duran Duran singer Simon LeBon tweeted: @EODMforNo1 @DuranDuran will donate all proceeds due to us, from this version. Considering options that are useful, peaceful & uniting.

Justin Bieber

Never rule out Justin.

image copyrightAP

He is filling the charts at the moment so holding on to the number one slot would not be a huge shock.

He continues to be in the top two spots in the Official Singles Chart and is also in at number four with Purpose.

Do not rule out Love Yourself bagging top spot.

For more stories like this one you can now download the BBC Newsbeat app straight to your device. For iPhone go here. For Android go here.

Related Topics