Channel 4 commission Gogglesprogs series for next year
- Published
Channel 4 has commissioned a full series of their Gogglebox spin-off, Gogglesprogs.
The children's special was first announced as a Christmas Day one-off, but now bosses want a six-part series to run next year.
Ten sets of kids will be giving their verdict on shows likes the of Great British Bake Off and Growing Up Wild.
Producer Freya Sampson promised the show will keep "the charm" of the original.
"There is something special about watching these children give their very different opinions in an utterly honest and ultimately hilarious way," she said.
"The special is funny, heart-warming, and has the charm of the original Gogglebox series, but the way the children interact gives it a different perspective which finds you both laughing and crying."
Kent lads Will, Max, Spencer, Harry and Daniel call themselves the Goonies.
Sisters Emma and Brooke are filmed watching their favourite shows from their caravan in Blackpool, while nine-year-old Mia and her best friend Charlotte are both in full rehearsals for their Christmas panto.
Gogglesprogs will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Christmas Day, with a six-part series to follow in 2016.
