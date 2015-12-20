We meet the Apprentice finalists: Joseph and Vana
By Anna Collinson
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
They have battled it out for weeks, forcing fish, cactus shampoo and their DIY skills onto the British public.
Now only two contestants are in the running to be Lord Sugar's next business partner.
One has just discovered crumpets and butter, the other says their moustache is never coming back.
Not the subtlest of clues, but here is your chance to get to know Vana and Joseph that bit better.
Joseph Valente
The first thing we asked Joseph was surely the thing everyone wanted to know. Five months after shaving off his snazzy facial hair, was it back?
He laughed: "The moustache is completely gone, and it's not going to make a return anytime soon. Maybe for Movember
"I think it was an iconic moment," he told Newsbeat. "The facial hair defined me as a character to start with, and I think shaving it off when going into the interviews was right.
"My business skills were there from the start, but it showed I took feedback and I do look a lot smarter without it."
And it was not just his facial hair which could sometimes be a distraction, there were his flashy suits and braces and the claim that Hugh Hefner was his idol.
But as the weeks passed, the 25-year-old plumber from Peterborough began to shine.
His proudest moment was the "construction task"; his team lost, but he was granted immunity because he performed so well.
Just do not call him this year's underdog.
"I think I'm a rough diamond, the comments I made put me on the back foot, but in a way it worked in my favour because people underestimated me and I proved I was more credible then they thought.
"I'm the ultimate apprentice for Lord Sugar, because I'm like Lord Sugar. I'm hardworking, driven, determined. I built my business from nothing.
"I'm going to be a massive success, and hopefully I have shown it to him."
Vana Koutsomitis
She is from New York and speaks five languages (English, Spanish, Greek, French and Mandarin, in case you were wondering), but Vana is hoping to add another skill to her CV.
Perfecting her Mancunian accent.
"I have discovered a lot about true British experiences while in the Apprentice house," she told Newsbeat. "I learnt curse words and I even tried to learn a Manchester accent at one point."
"Brett [Butler] taught me how to eat crumpets with butter," she said. "I had never had a crumpet before and I would never have thought to put butter on it, and it was the best thing I have ever had!"
Oh Vana, wait until you throw some strawberry jam into the mix.
The 27-year-old social media entrepreneur is hoping her idea of a gaming dating app will win Lord Sugar's £250,000.
"I used to work in setting couples up," she explained. "I realised people came to me to get help because they didn't like dating online.
"People want to enjoy the experience, so I started thinking, 'what would make it fun?' And that's when I came up with this idea of gaming and dating."
And Vana's biggest selling point?
"I'm a really strong, hardworking woman and I have the language skills and work experience to succeed. This is a great opportunity for Lord Sugar to get into the emerging space of online dating. There is room for new players."
Well, there you have it Alan... Sorry, we mean Lord Sugar. The decision is yours.
The Apprentice final is on at 21:00 on BBC 1 on 20 December.
