How rugby ref Nigel Owens got a shout out on WWE's Monday Night Raw TV show
By Del Crookes
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
He is - without doubt - the most famous rugby union referee in the world.
Welshman Nigel Owens was in charge of this year's Rugby World Cup final and is known for his authority, voice and banter on the pitch.
Less well known, until now, is that his refereeing abilities are recognised further afield.
During one of WWE's fights during Monday night's Raw, one of the commentators is heard saying, "This referee is no Nigel Owens."
But how did the 44-year-old official from Carmarthenshire get a mention on an American - albeit international - wrestling show?
The comment was made by former wrestler, and now WWE commentator, John Layfield (JBL).
He lives in Bermuda and runs a grassroots community rugby programme helping disadvantaged children on the island - so he knows who's who in the rugby union universe.
USA also had a team at this year's rugby world cup.
Nigel Owens didn't referee any of their four defeats but he did take charge of the South Africa v Scotland game in Pool B.
It was shown on Universal Sport and NBC Sports Network in the States, although it doesn't get big viewing figures.
Another reason is that WWE has a big UK following, so caters to its fans watching on Sky Sports and online by mentioning British stars and references - like many US TV shows do as well.
The WWE Network online streaming service launched earlier this year and there are WWE Live tours across the country every year.
Another reason why he was mentioned is that he transcends the sport he's in.
Think Italian football referee Pierluigi Collina or US boxing referees Mills Lane and Joe Cortez.
Former Scotland and Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan talked about his ability ahead of the World Cup Final.
He said in the Telegraph: "His game management is exceptional, especially his rapport with the players. He is strict with them but he always keeps a direct and clear channel of communication with them.
"What's more, he is so consistent in his decision-making."
He's also campaigned to make rugby more inclusive over gay rights.
Nigel Owens told the BBC that he became addicted to steroids, suffered from eating disorders and depression, before attempting to take his own life aged 26 - all because he'd tried to hide his sexuality.
He decided to come out in 2007 and says the decision changed his life.
He says he received the support of Welsh rugby officials and players alike and hasn't looked back.
He's also famous for his quips on the field.
Commentators in America may have picked up on his legendary banter as well.
One of his one-liners was dished out to Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg, who dived on the ground during a World Cup game against South Africa at St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United.
He said: "Dive like that again, and come back in two weeks and play. Not today. Watch it."
And then to Harlequins hooker Dave Ward, who'd delivered a lineout throw against Castres during a European Cup game that went sideways.
"I'm straighter than that one," he said.
