Celebrity Big Brother 2016: The contestants
- Published
Kim Kardashian's best friend, former soap actresses and reality stars make up this January's Celebrity Big Brother line-up.
16 people have entered the show, including Jonathan Cheban and ex-Eastenders actress Daniella Westbrook.
Former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney, Towie's Gemma Collins and Geordie Shore's Scotty T have also joined.
This year's show has a vaudeville theme.
Here are the 16 contestants:
Jonathan Cheban
Any fan of the Kardashians will have seen Kim's best mate Jonathan Cheban appear in episodes of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
He denies that any gagging order has been put on him by the Kardashian clan.
"They don't talk to me about their businesses. There has been no conversations about it, just that I'm doing a show in the UK."
Kim did tweet her excitement that Jonathan was going into the house but it was hastily taken down.
Five words to describe himself: Easy-going, excited, fun, adventurous, aggressive.
Stephanie Davis
Stephanie played Sinead O'Connor in Channel 4's Hollyoaks for five years before the soap said her contract had been terminated.
Amid reports of lateness and unprofessionalism, Stephanie's told Newsbeat it was actually her decision to leave the show.
She had been due to enter the jungle for I'm A Celebrity but allergies stopped that happening.
Five words to describe herself: Talkative, musical, kind, non-confrontational, emotional.
Christopher Maloney
After coming third on the 2012 version of the X Factor, reports surfaced of Christopher Maloney's diva behaviour behind the scenes.
He denies that and says as a result of trolling, he underwent thousands of pounds worth of plastic surgery.
"I can't look back at old videos or pictures because of how I looked. The surgery has given me my confidence back."
Five words to describe himself: Caring, sensitive, emotional, down to earth, honest.
Daniella Westbrook
Eastenders' original Sam Mitchell, actress Daniella Westbrook, has publicly spoken about her past addiction to cocaine
In 2000, she was infamously pictured at an awards ceremony, apparently with bits of her nasal septum missing.
"People always think about me and they think about drugs or drama," she told Newsbeat.
"There's always so much drama with me in my life so anything that happens in the house will just be a normal day for me."
Five words to describe herself: Loyal, fun, lazy, romantic, thick.
Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins appeared in countless series of The Only Way Is Essex before leaving the show last year.
In 2014, she got a lot of bad press after quitting I'm A Celebrity after just three days. She said it led to trolling and negative comments.
Scotty T
Newcastle's Scott Timlin has been in MTV's Geordie Shore since the third series.
He often brags about the amount of women he's slept with - but apparently told his grandmother that the show is similar to Blue Peter.
In 2014, he was fined after admitting common assault on a man at a nightclub in Rhyl.
Kristina Rihanoff
One of Strictly's longest serving dancers, Kristina Rihanoff has been paired with celebrities such as Joe Calzaghe, Ben Cohen and singer Simon Webbe.
She was most recently partnered with Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell.
Megan McKenna
It's fair to say Megan's been looking for fame for many MANY years.
Early TV appearances included Britain's Got Talent and The Only Way Is Essex - but it's Ex On The Beach where many people now know her from.
She infamously had sex with one of her fellow contestants who she went on to have a relationship with off screen. She now says she's single.
Five words to describe herself: Indecisive, crazy, moany, gullible, hyper.
David Gest
A childhood friend of the Jacksons, David Gest has certainly been a character when it comes to British reality shows.
He was a surprise hit on I'm A Celebrity where no-one was particularly sure whether his showbiz anecdotes were true or not.
Since then he's appeared on various panel and reality shows, as well as producing theatre and music shows around the UK.
Jeremy McConnell
Ok so we're struggling to define former Mr Ireland contestant Jeremy McConnell as a celebrity.
He DID appear in a short-lived MTV show called Beauty School Cop-Outs in which people moved to a beauty school.
Five words to describe himself: Witty, loving, charming, mental, caring.
John Partridge
Most people will remember John from his time as Christian Clarke on EastEnders, as well as his career as a musical theatre actor.
He was very honest when Newsbeat asked him why he was doing the show.
He said the money he was being paid to appear would help finance the care his mother with Alzheimer's Disease was receiving.
Five words to describe himself: Fun, energetic, loyal, sensitive, athletic.
Tiffany Pollard
Some may call Tiffany Pollard a queen of US reality shows, having appeared in at least eight series.
Most of them centred around the fame she got through an appearance on Flavor Of Love, which saw Public Enemy's Flavor Flav try to find love.
She was such a hit that she was brought back for season two, and then went off to star in her own spin-off series.
Darren Day
If Darren Day was 20 years younger, the singer and actor would probably have featured on a show like Geordie Shore.
Why? Because he was in the papers a lot for sleeping with lots of women. He was often called a "love rat".
However, he told Newsbeat he's now a devoted dad and husband and says his life is a "world away" from the tabloid headlines he was famous for.
He appeared on the very first series of I'm A Celebrity and is due to appear this year on stage in drag in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.
Five words to describe himself: Loyal, friendly, honest, trustworthy, reformed.
Winston McKenzie
Ex-boxer Winston McKenzie was perhaps most famous for being a UKIP candidate in the 2015 general election.
He stood in the Croydon North constituency, coming third behind the Labour and Conservative candidates.
During his time in politics, he's joined every major political party. He was also a boxer.
Nancy Dell'Olio
The British public will still probably remember Nancy Dell'Olio as the former girlfriend of ex-England boss Sven-Göran Eriksson.
A lawyer by trade, she became a favourite of the tabloids after her partner had several affairs.
She was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, famously emerging out of a coffin on the Halloween special.
Angie Bowie
As her surname suggests, Angie was married to legendary singer David Bowie for ten years between 1970 and 1980.
They had a son together, Duncan Jones, who's now famous himself as the director of movies such as Moon, Source Code and Warcraft.
American Angie was also a model and an author, writing books such as Bisexuality and Lipstick Legends.
For more stories like this one you can now download the BBC Newsbeat app straight to your device. For iOS go here. For Android go here.