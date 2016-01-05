Why bands reform for California's Coachella Festival
When it comes to enticing musicians out of retirement, Coachella seems to be the festival frontrunner.
This year the event in the Californian desert has announced both Guns N' Roses and LCD Soundsystem as headliners.
For GNR fans, it'll be the first first time singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash have played together since 1993.
There have been rumours for ages but here's confirmation from Axl himself...
As for LCD Soundsystem, they called it a day five years ago.
Alex Turner and Myles Kane's project The Last Shadow Puppets are also on the line-up, this could be their first performance since around 2008.
Pulp, Portishead, Rage Against The Machine and Pixies are just some of the other massive names who have reunited at Coachella.
Every year the festival prides itself on getting at least one major reunion act that no one else has managed to organise.
So what is the appeal of the desert as a place to reconnect with your fans and possibly each other?
Well there is the obvious pay cheque, with Coachella the most profitable festival in the US.
More than 150,000 people attend with tickets costing about £250 each.
It is the second most famous festival in the world now after Glastonbury and appears to be an absolute must for celebrities.
Although it is thought Coachella won't pay through the roof for an act, there is still a decent pot of money to delve into for the right name.
But also, you have to think about timing and the location of the festival for a reunion gig.
It is over two weekends in April, months before European music events happen, so potentially it is a good place for a first outing.
People tend to be far more accommodating when bathed in the Californian sunshine than if the rain has been lashing down for hours in Leeds.
But if we want to be less cynical than "they are doing it for the money" there is also a sense of nostalgia for many of these bands.
Perhaps there are financial reasons for the reunion, but also rifts get sorted with time and the promise of recreating live shows from their heyday is surely a big pull too.
Plus the adoring fans, that goes both ways, if fans were no longer up for seeing these acts reunite then it would be pointless.
And there is still a huge appetite, some music fans want to see these heritage acts because they missed them the first time around and we don't want FOMO.
Seeing them at a festival means if the set is not as good as you hoped, then there are a whole lot of other acts to see anyway. No money lost.
