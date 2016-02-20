Foals 'feel right' playing bigger venues after arena tour
- Published
Foals say making the step up playing in arenas "feels right".
This month the Oxford five-piece, who formed in 2007, embarked on their first UK arena tour.
Frontman Yannis tells Newsbeat: "The whole tour's been awesome, the crowds have been great. It just feels right, it doesn't feel like we're over extending ourselves. We don't feel shy up there."
The tour included shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.
Yannis adds: "We didn't know what to expect because we'd never really been to arena shows.
"But the moment we got in there our fans know the songs, they're singing along and you can't help but feel at home."
But how did he cope with the phrase every band dreams of being able to say - "Hello Wembley"?
"It felt good. I got that British self-consciousness about saying those two words but it was great."
When asked if they were daunted about the Wembley gig, guitarist Jimmy replies: "We weren't that nervous because we'd already done three dates so we already got the nerves out the way.
"When they're empty they're really weird, the arenas, but when they fill up it's like any other show."
Having released their fourth album What Went Down last year, the band have hinted they may take some time out ahead of their next one.
But before any potential break they've got a headline set at Reading and Leeds, which Yannis recently told Newsbeat is "the biggest moment of our career".
Jimmy says: "We feel a lot better about it now we've got Wembley out the way."
And are the band planning anything big to mark the end of the tour or their Reading and Leeds booking?
After a brief pause Yannis replies: "We've been celebrating since 2007."
