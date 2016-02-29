Gamers want FIFA 2016 to upgrade Manchester United's Marcus Rashford
By Simon Mundie
Newsbeat sports reporter
- Published
Gamers are complaining Manchester United's Marcus Rashford can't replicate his stunning form on FIFA 2016.
The 18-year-old's having a dream start to his United career - bagging four goals in his first two senior starts.
Louis Van Gaal calls him as a "special talent" and even tetchy Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is impressed.
But he can't recreate his heroics in the computer game. And that's all to do with ratings.
The makers of FIFA 2016, EA Sports, rate each player out of 100 on a number of characteristics like speed and finishing.
Rashford's way down on both counts and has an overall rating of just 59 (not good) and can be picked up for £300,000, which is frankly small change.
So despite being on fire on the pitch, he can't replicate those silky skills in the game.
The message boards are now alight with calls for the makers to bump his ratings up to reflect his undoubted skills.
One user called ernie_els posted that he was the "Best striker in the prem at the moment," dubbing him "Rashaldo".
And there was also this direct request to EA Sports: "Do the right thing and upgrade this guy to a 65 overall with 70 finishing about 77 to 78 sprint speed and a 82 to 83 potential."
And Mikey Kalinowski knocked out that old classic: "Too early to compare Rashford to Messi. BUT if Messi keeps working hard and scoring then he can reach Rashford's level."
And Payet Is God summed it up nicely by saying "lmao the hype is real"
