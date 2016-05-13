Ryan Tedder shares Adele, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran secrets
Ryan Tedder has shared the secrets of his recording sessions with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Adele.
The OneRepublic frontman joined Nick Grimshaw to premiere his band's new single Wherever I Go on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and chat about his recent collaborations.
He revealed he has a "revolving door" policy in hotel rooms, with huge stars visiting to record future hits.
Harry and Ed are two stars he worked with on a recent London visit.
"Last time I was in London I had this thing set up at the Corinthia Hotel, it was amazing," Ryan told Nick Grimshaw.
"I had Ed Sheeran in there, we were writing for him, Harry Styles came through. It was this revolving door and everyone I had in there, I thought, 'I prefer this to working in a studio.'
"For the same amount of money that you're going to spend on a studio - and they're expensive - if you take the same currency and find a totally crazy hotel room with a great view of London, you're going to get more inspiration."
Ryan has penned smash hits for the likes of Ellie Goulding, Beyonce, Maroon 5 and Ariana Grande but claims he has a special friendship with Ed Sheeran - who he is yet to release music with.
"He got my number from another producer, like two years ago, we started trading texts and next thing you know - we're playing with him at Wembley," says Ryan.
"With Taylor Swift it was the same way, the artists come in and out of your life and some of them you become friends with, even when you're not working."
Ryan also revealed how he tests his own new music on his collaborators, as he believe the best artists struggle to hide their true feelings.
"When we were finishing the Adele album, she played me a bunch of the album and I played her a couple of of our songs and it was the same with Ed," he says.
"I'd get the temperature from another artist and they can't lie, really good artists cannot lie, you can read it all over their faces when they're not into something.
"With Adele, she's amazing. If she likes something enough she'll say 'who's singing that? I'll cut it now, I'd sing that.'"
