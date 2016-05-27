If you're still living at home, here are some of the embarrassing things you'll know
If you're still living at home with your parents it can have its... shall we say... unique challenges.
There are positives like being able to save for your own place (which could happen some time in the next millennia.)
But, it doesn't exactly do much for your sense of becoming a totally independent human being.
You're not alone though, new data suggests by 2025 3.8 million 21 to 34-year-olds will still be at home.
This prediction is mainly based on the astronomical cost of housing and the instability of the job market.
So, if you're one of the million extra people crammed into childhood bedrooms still staring at your *fave* Busted poster and trying to creep in silently after 10pm, don't panic.
You'll be able to relate to these ten awful bits of living at home and know that lots of others are in the same situation.
1. You'll need to master the art of opening the front door silently.
2. Watching sex scenes on TV with your parents will always be embarrassing.
3. It will be excruciating having to tell your mates/potential lovers/colleagues you still live at home.
4. Having sex will be problematic. And extremely quiet.
5. Hearing your parents have sex will be worse. (Face it, they had it at least once already.)
6. Being told "this isn't a hotel". If only.
7. Your mum will still be trying to "feed you up."
8. She'll say "enjoy yourself" when what she really means is she'll be waiting up worrying til 4am.
9. You'll be only one in the house who can make the wifi work.
10. Being asked to "leave the bathwater in" is totally normal. We're all family here.
But as bad as it might feel some days, just remember, when you leave you'll miss having your washing and ironing done. Turns out, it doesn't wash itself.
