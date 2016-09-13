Professor Green describes being 'dragged into scary celebrity world'
Professor Green says he didn't enjoy being part of the celebrity magazine culture.
"Being dragged into that world is a scary thing," he explained to BBC Radio 1Xtra's MistaJam.
"Death to the celebrity is the new campaign. It's all about the music," he said premiering his new single Back on the Market.
Earlier this year he split up from Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh after a two-year marriage.
He has previously talked about working away from each other: "We had seen each other like ships in the night but we weren't getting any quality time together."
And Pro Green says the break he had from music during that time was down to "bad energy".
But there are still things going on that he doesn't want to talk about.
"There's loads of stuff I haven't spoken about because I think certain things shouldn't be," he said.
Over the past couple of years he's presented BBC Three documentaries and Lip Sync Battle UK with Mel B, but for now it's back to the music.
"This is my outlet," he said. "The TV stuff is me giving a voice to other people. Music is my voice, it's my channel, it's where I get to express myself."
