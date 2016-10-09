X Factor cancels Brooks Way's performance after 'information' was given to bosses
X Factor cancelled Brooks Way's performance on Saturday night hours before the first live show.
Producers said it related to information which had been given to the show "regarding one of the group".
According to reports in several tabloids, one of the brothers has been accused of sending threatening messages.
The twins, Kyle and Josh Brooks, both 17, were due to perform as part of Louis Walsh's groups category.
The 11 other acts in Saturday night's programme appeared as normal.
As Saturday night's show opened, host Dermot O'Leary told viewers "due to circumstances the Brooks brothers will not be performing this evening".
The pair, called The Brooks to start with, also appeared on the show in 2014 when they left at the judges' house stage.
They were still included in the ITV programme's opening montage.
An ITV spokeswoman said in a statement to Newsbeat: "As was said at the top of the show due to circumstances that have arisen Brooks Way didn't perform last night.
"This relates to information which has been given to the show regarding one of the group.
"Until we are in a position to do so we won't be commenting further."
During the show the pair tweeted from their official account, which has now been deleted, saying: "Such a shame we can't be there tonight... hope everyone is enjoying the show."
They followed up the tweet with a photo of themselves without a caption.
Earlier the pair had tweeted saying they'd finished their soundcheck.
It's unclear if the singers will be leaving the show for good.
