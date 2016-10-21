BBC News

US football star, Lauren Holiday, has brain tumour removed a month after giving birth

Lauren Holiday, the US football star famous for helping her team win the 2015 Women's World Cup, has had a brain tumour removed.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed while eight months pregnant, just six weeks before giving birth.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist decided to have her baby first before surgery to take out the benign growth.

Her husband, NBA basketball star Jrue Holiday, has taken indefinite leave from the game to help care for her.

Fans and fellow players have been supporting Lauren by wearing wrist bands and tape labelled "LH12," Holiday's initials and shirt number.

@Ashlyn_Harris tweeted this image in support of her teammate.

Lauren is well known for a goal she scored during the Women's World Cup against Japan, which helped the US to a famous 5-2 victory.

She retired from her midfield career last year having played in 133 games for the US team, scoring 24 goals.

She's thanked her supporters saying she appreciates their love and prayers.

This fan tweeted "@laurenholiday12 you and your family and friends are in our prayers.

This tweet from @laurenholiday says "Thank you all for your continued support and especially prayers. I love you all."

Lauren was diagnosed with the brain tumour when she started getting numbness on her face because it was pressing on a nerve.

This tweet shows the couple together.

She gave birth to a healthy baby girl in September and decided it was time to have the surgery.

Her husband, Jrue Holiday, is said to be being paid $11m a year while he takes time off to look after Lauren.

Her husband tweeted that there's nothing she can't conquer

Unbelievably as a three-year-old, she had open-heart surgery to repair a defect and went on to become one of the world's most respected football players.

