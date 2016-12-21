Liam Payne registers solo song called Myself
Liam Payne appears to be preparing a solo single called Myself.
The song is listed on the registration page of the BMI, the international music rights organisation.
It follows singles from two of his One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, in the past two months.
And Zayn Malik released his solo album Mind Of Mine in March after left the group a year before.
Liam has a writing credit on Myself alongside some Grammy-nominated songwriters.
Nick Monson, who has worked with Lady Gaga, as well as Shawn Mendes collaborators Emily Warren and Scott Harris all appear on the listing.
He's previously written songs with Good Charlotte and wrote The Night We Met for Irish boy band HomeTown in 2015.
Harry Styles, who is set to appear in World War II movie Dunkirk, is the only other member of the One Direction to not release solo material.
However, a solo album was rumoured to be on the cards after four new songs were registered to a performing rights organisation in the US last year.
Snow Patrol guitarist John McDaid and dance producer Gary Go are listed as Harry's co-writers.
