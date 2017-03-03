Demi Lovato is to be honoured for her mental health work
Demi Lovato is being honoured by a mental health organisation for her work as a mental health advocate.
The 24-year-old has been very vocal in the past about having bipolar disorder and has worked with charities to help other people living with the condition.
She has also released a book and a documentary about people who struggle with mental health problems.
The singer will be receiving the Artistic Award of Courage later this month in LA.
Lovato is involved with a group of mental health organisations called Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health.
They released a film in February called Beyond Silence, which follows three people whose "lives have been transformed by speaking up for mental health."
Lovato has previously said she was "relieved" after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which helped her to understand her debilitating mood swings.
Last year, she spoke in the run-up to the US election about the need to improve treatment for people living with mental health issues.
She said: "Like millions of Americans, I am living with mental illness. But I am lucky, I had the resources and support to get treatment at a top facility.
"Unfortunately too many Americans from all walks of life don't get help."
The singer told Marie Claire that she was was initially hesitant about revealing her mental health struggles.
However, she says that "it's so important to be vocal about the things you're dealing with - you never know the life you could live if you're sharing your experiences with others."
She adds that she wanted to use her voice "for something greater than singing."
Lovato will be given her award at the Open Mind Gala, presented by Lisa Kudrow, which benefits mental health research, education and clinical care.
For more advice on mental health issues, go to the BBC Advice page.
