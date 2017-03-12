X Factor's Jahmene Douglas speaks out on suicide

Jahmene Douglas at the MOBO awards in 2014Getty Images

Jahmene Douglas posted a long message on his Twitter account saying he hoped it would help anyone "struggling with suicide".

The post is like a poem, told from the perspective of a "demon of suicide".

This latest tweet from the former X Factor contestant follows a previous message in which he admitted: "My mind is plagued with suicidal thoughts when my defences are down."

Fans, celebrities and charities have rallied round the singer in support.

His most recent post is called Suicide Possession.

BBC Advice pages on suicide and mental health have information and numbers you can call if you need to speak to someone

The 26-year-old soul singer was runner up in the 2012 X Factor final and lost out to James Arthur.

James is currently writing a book about mental health and contacted Jahmene after his tweet on 2 March when he admitted his struggles with mental health.

Jahmene's tweet was titled This is me.

James Arthur responded "Brother I'm here for you".

Jahmene has previously gone public about his father's abuse when he was growing up and how he had to come to terms with the death of his brother eight years ago.

His mum, Mandy Thomas, has also been vocal about suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-partner, who was eventually imprisoned.

Fans were quick to reach out and offer support

Ella said "you're like a friend to us".

BettyBlue thanked him for being brave

Edel urged him to talk to a professional

Claire said she was "proud" of him for sharing his feelings

In another tweet on 7 March, Jahmene said he was grateful for the "overwhelming support" and said he planned to continue with his music "as that's the only thing that gives me support".

He said this was down to him - and God - to fix.

Another tweet included a link to his single and was called "my purpose".

