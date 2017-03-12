X Factor's Jahmene Douglas speaks out on suicide
Jahmene Douglas posted a long message on his Twitter account saying he hoped it would help anyone "struggling with suicide".
The post is like a poem, told from the perspective of a "demon of suicide".
This latest tweet from the former X Factor contestant follows a previous message in which he admitted: "My mind is plagued with suicidal thoughts when my defences are down."
Fans, celebrities and charities have rallied round the singer in support.
The 26-year-old soul singer was runner up in the 2012 X Factor final and lost out to James Arthur.
James is currently writing a book about mental health and contacted Jahmene after his tweet on 2 March when he admitted his struggles with mental health.
Jahmene has previously gone public about his father's abuse when he was growing up and how he had to come to terms with the death of his brother eight years ago.
His mum, Mandy Thomas, has also been vocal about suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-partner, who was eventually imprisoned.
Fans were quick to reach out and offer support
In another tweet on 7 March, Jahmene said he was grateful for the "overwhelming support" and said he planned to continue with his music "as that's the only thing that gives me support".
