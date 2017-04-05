Jenson Button disqualified from Ironman competition for speeding
He's always been fast - but now Formula 1's Jenson Button has been banned for it.
Out of the car, the grand prix star's passion is triathlons and he originally came third in his latest Ironman challenge in California.
It was only when the F1 driver crossed over the line he discovered he'd been speeding in the bike section and was disqualified.
The race included a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile cycle and a half marathon.
'Slow down'
Cyclists have to slow down during a specific part of the race for safety reasons.
If the 37-year-old had obeyed the rules, his time would have meant he would qualify for the Ironman World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee, later this year.
Instead the McLaren Honda racing driver was stripped of his podium finish and completely disqualified.
But Jenson has taken it in good spirits. He said on Instagram: "Well that was a pretty interesting 70.3 Ironman.
"I finished third in age group so qualified for the world champs only to be disqualified for speeding in a go-slow zone.
"Ah well onto the next one!"
This also means he misses out on the chance to compete for the world title.
The 2009 F1 world champion is a keen athlete and founded the Jenson Button Trust triathlon, which raises thousands of pounds for charity each year.
