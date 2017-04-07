This is what it's like to wear a hijab and live in Donald Trump's America
For some Muslim women who wear the hijab, Donald Trump's rise to power has made them question what they wear.
"I personally know people who've taken off their scarves because they don't feel comfortable," says Instagram star Fatima Abdallah.
She's been talking to Radio 1 about what it's like to live in the US as a Muslim woman at the moment.
"I feel like it [the election of Donald Trump] has made hate a lot more tolerable," she says.
Fatima and two other online stars - Kendyl Aurora and Mariana Aguilera - feature in Radio 1 iPlayer documentary New York Hijabis, which investigates what it's like to wear the garment in the US.
Modest fashion, where clothing covers most of the body, has been getting more attention in recent years.
Nike became the first major brand to launch a hijab and in February, a designer at New York Fashion Week had a runway show consisting solely of modest fashion clothing.
But at the same time, some Muslim women are facing prejudice when it comes to the outfits they wear.
Fatima, Kendyl and Mariana describe the changes they've noticed over the past few months.
Fatima Abdallah
Fatimah says women she knows "can't take the staring any more" and that's why they've decided to abandon the hijab.
"It's like they [the people who stare] think they're not going to get in trouble for it," she says.
"There's a lack of tolerance for who we are and how we dress.
"I feel like it's made hate more tolerable now in our society."
Fatima says her ambition is to help others feel comfortable when they're wearing a hijab.
Kendyl Aurora
Kendyl Aurora was raised Roman Catholic but converted to Islam when she was 18.
She says her grandmother has concerns about her safety.
"She has always been incredibly encouraging of my journey but she asked me if you could still be Muslim and not wear the hijab," says Kendyl.
Kendyl says she told her grandmother that she could stop wearing it but didn't want to.
It was "heartbreaking", she says, to think her grandmother was worrying about her.
Mariana Aguilera
Mariana Aguilera, who founded online fashion and lifestyle magazine The Demureist, thinks Donald Trump is creating divisions between US citizens.
"We have a leader in our country who is not very aware of our country's history and laws," she says.
Mariana says she looks to history to make her feel more optimistic when it comes to the future of modest fashion.
"We have seen that sub-cultures have become mainstream, like hip-hop, street wear is everywhere."
