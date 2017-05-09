Thousands share this teenager's post about the physical side of depression
A 17-year-old who wrote about the physical struggles of depression has spoken to Newsbeat after thousands of people shared her story.
Katie Lesho's Facebook update has now been shared more than 235,000 times.
In it she tells her friends that she'd just brushed her hair for the first time in weeks and cleaned her teeth, despite it causing her pain.
"Depression isn't beautiful," she writes.
"Depression is bad hygiene, dirty dishes, and a sore body from sleeping too much. Depression is having 3 friends that are only still around because they have the patience and love of a saint."
"Depression is crying until there's no more tears, just dry heaving and sobbing until you're gasping for your next breath.
"Depression is staring at the ceiling until your eyes burn because you forget to blink.
"Depression is making your family cry because they think you don't love them anymore when you're distant and distracted.
"Depression is somatic as well as emotional, an emptiness you can physically feel."
Katie, who lives with her grandparents and boyfriend in Georgia, has told Newsbeat that she wrote the post because she thinks depression is still "romanticised" by the media and in films and TV shows.
"In the last few years, depression has become less taboo and more people have spoken about it," she says.
"They don't talk about how it's physically debilitating. The parts of it that are gross - like not showering, smelling bad, forgetting to do basic, self-care routines.
"They just show the sadness and how love makes it easier."
Talking to Newsbeat, Katie says that if you're feeling low yourself, ask a mate for help.
"When I'm in a depressive episode, nothing that I hear really helps," she says.
"But what I can say is that, you're not alone. You're never alone.
"There's always someone out there who understands - a lot of people who understand - and are willing to be there for you, if you reach out.
"Sometimes you feel OK, and you're able to wash your hair, and sometimes you're not.
"But you should still love yourself no matter what."
