Theresa May's Mexican wave and other awkward politicians versus sport Published 14 June 2017

Theresa May is being mocked online after trying to join in with a Mexican wave.

The Conservative leader was in Paris watching England play France, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

She was a bit late to the wave, leading some on Twitter to say it was as poorly timed as the general election.

She follows a rich tradition of politicians looking awkward around sport.

First let's take a look at the video.

It really didn't go down well.

To some, French president Emmanuel Macron's reaction was the highlight.

Others, like Cam, used one of the most iconic football chants ever.

Frankie showed off her Photoshop skills by putting Theresa May back in her naughtiest spot... a wheat field.

Of course, plenty of politicians in the past have done similar.

There was Boris Johnson knocking a child to the ground, in the name of rugby

And Jeremy Corbyn almost breaking his ankle on a football

Former Prime Minister David Cameron came unstuck too, when he met the British and Irish Lions rugby team in 2013.

Manu Tuilagi took things back to the playground with this classic prank

And finally there's former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond

He couldn't resist getting political at Wimbledon in the build-up to the independence referendum in 2013.