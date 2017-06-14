Lorde confesses to running a secret Instagram account dedicated to onion rings Published 14 June 2017

Image source, Instagram

Lorde has confessed to running a secret Instagram account dedicated to onion rings. Yes, really.

The singer confirmed to Jimmy Fallon she'd been reviewing them using the handle @onionringsworldwide.

A website in New Zealand called Newshub initially made the massively random claim about the 20-year-old.

But when they contacted the star's management to check things out, the account was mysteriously deleted.

"I naively didn't realise that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," she explained.

"It was a funny thing with my friends on tour."

The account featured images of onion rings and descriptions like "delicious chewy batter".

Along with a short review, they're given a score out of five.

Image source, PA Image caption, Lorde at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull. If only we'd known we could have offered her chip spice for her onion rings

So what was the evidence this was the work of one of the biggest names in pop?

Well, firstly there are the followers.

Before it was deleted, the account only had 24 of them - and they included not only Lorde herself, but several of her friends.

Secondly, there's the language.

Words like "flavour" are spelt with a "u" - which suggests an author not from the USA. Lorde is, of course, from New Zealand.

Image source, Instagram

That's not all

NewsHub claimed the locations of the photos coincide almost exactly with Lorde's tour dates.

One was tagged in Hatfield, near London - and taken the day after she played Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull.

And there are similar match-ups in New York and Sydney.

Image source, Instagram

Finally - and this is where things get really weird - there is, apparently, a striking similarity between the fingernails in the photos and the star's.

We'll let you judge for yourself on that one.

You can see her fingers in this photo on her official, non onion-related, Instagram account.

Newshub says it hasn't heard back from the singer's management - nor whether she prefers a light or a heavy batter.

So, to sum up - there's no concrete proof, but plenty of circumstantial evidence and rumours.

Anyone else really fancy an onion ring now?