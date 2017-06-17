Atari confirms it is making a new video game console
Atari is making a new video game console, 40 years after the launch of the Video Computer System.
CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat: "We're back in the hardware business."
Although there aren't many details available about the console, a new product called the Ataribox has been teased online.
Chesnais said that Atari's revival is well under way and confirmed it would be based on PC technology.
Retro gaming has had a revival in recent years, with Nintendo launching the the NES Classic Edition complete with old games such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda.
Atari has had a difficult past at times, with the company filing for bankruptcy protection in 2013.
Now it is best known for making a number of mobile games.
Brand licensing has also been more of a priority, with the Atari name planned for use in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 film.
