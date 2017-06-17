Atari confirms it is making a new video game console

Atari is making a new video game console, 40 years after the launch of the Video Computer System.

CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat: "We're back in the hardware business."

Although there aren't many details available about the console, a new product called the Ataribox has been teased online.

Chesnais said that Atari's revival is well under way and confirmed it would be based on PC technology.

Bryce tweeted: "If the new Atari console doesn't have ET HD then I'm not buying."

Retro gaming has had a revival in recent years, with Nintendo launching the the NES Classic Edition complete with old games such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda.

Atari tweeted: "It's been a long time coming, and yes it is official, and it is very real. Go to http://www.ataribox.com today & sign up to know more #atari"

Atari has had a difficult past at times, with the company filing for bankruptcy protection in 2013.

Derek tweeted: "Bro...#Atari is coming out with a new game console...did I die and go to heaven?!"

Now it is best known for making a number of mobile games.

Brand licensing has also been more of a priority, with the Atari name planned for use in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 film.

