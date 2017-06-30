The 'perfect' goodbye to my friend, Martyn Hett
- Published
A friend of Manchester bomb victim Martyn Hett says his funeral created the "perfect mix of feelings".
The 29-year-old was among 22 victims when Ariana Grande's concert at the city's arena was targeted in May.
Those who knew him, and dozens of celebrities, attended his funeral earlier in Stockport.
Tributes to the Coronation Street "super fan" included a recorded message from Mariah Carey - and a performance from Michelle McManus.
"To be honest it was everything you would've expected it to be," Jamie Lister tells Newsbeat.
"People took their time to remember the circumstances in which Martyn was taken, but also people were really celebrating.
"I think it was a chance for a lot of different feelings to be expressed so it couldn't have gone any better really.
"I was really proud of Martyn's dad because he opened the ceremony, and he kept it together really well, so I was really proud."
Martyn had made requests about his funeral before he passed, and Jamie thought the ceremony reflected his character perfectly.
Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus was one of Martyn's favourite singers, and was an integral part of the service.
"Michelle was contributing to the proceedings so I think it was probably the most fitting service to Martyn and to who he was as a person down to a T," Jamie said.
"Some of the cast of Coronation Street were there and there was a video message from Mariah Carey, so it was Martyn down to the last detail."
Some of Martyn's colleagues also spoke at the service at Stockport Town Hall.
Jamie said the funny stories described Martyn perfectly.
"Certain documents at Martyn's work were encrypted and password protected.
"And only up until recently did his colleagues realise the passwords were things like 'martynisbeautiful' or 'MariahCarey'.
"You just can't really believe it, but at the same time it's easy to believe."
Jamie also said that a stage at the first ever Stockport Pride parade will be named after Martyn, and that their community will carry on honouring him in any way they see fit.
"A lot of us will be doing something for Martyn in the future as well.
"I think friends and families are going to be celebrating in different ways, but we're definitely going to be celebrating for a while yet."
