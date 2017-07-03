Wimbledon stars when they're not wearing all white
By Anna Doble
Newsbeat digital editor
- Published
Picture via Style Magazine Italia
Posing in cowboy hats like everybody's favourite future champion Alex Zverev? Or being all cuddly with large soft toys?
Here are the stars of the next two weeks at Wimbledon, as you don't normally see them... according to their own social media accounts.
Roger Federer wants you to know he's a cute guy.
So does Andy Murray. We're presuming these are his daughter's soft toys...
This is how Dominika Cibulkova "gets ready" for Wimbledon.
US star Sloane Stephens is loving her new leggings.
America's best male player Jack Sock enjoys sitting in an inflatable swan with his dog Dash.
British number one Jo Konta likes to spend her days off stocking up on chia seeds.
Dominic Thiem would like to point out that he is "nice".
Marin Cilic wants you to know he's been hard at it in the gym. Also that he's totally relaxed about the start of the biggest tournament in tennis.
Novak Djokovic is feeling chilled out. And he's got a private jet.
Former finalist Garbine Muguruza is getting ruffled, in a good way.
Madison Keys got her mates to perform some kind of pre-Wimbledon coronation...
And Grigor Dimitrov is a secret hipster, with this phone case which belongs in the Urban Outfitters sale.
