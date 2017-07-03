BBC News

Wimbledon stars when they're not wearing all white

By Anna Doble
Newsbeat digital editor

Alexander Zverev poses in a cowboy hat.

Picture via Style Magazine Italia

Posing in cowboy hats like everybody's favourite future champion Alex Zverev? Or being all cuddly with large soft toys?

Here are the stars of the next two weeks at Wimbledon, as you don't normally see them... according to their own social media accounts.

Roger Federer wants you to know he's a cute guy.

This is him with a bear in his pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

So does Andy Murray. We're presuming these are his daughter's soft toys...

"Happy Olympic day from me and my friends."

This is how Dominika Cibulkova "gets ready" for Wimbledon.

"Ready for Wimbledon players' party."

US star Sloane Stephens is loving her new leggings.

She posted the shot from the Wimbledon practice courts.

America's best male player Jack Sock enjoys sitting in an inflatable swan with his dog Dash.

"Sunday funday with my main dude Dash."

British number one Jo Konta likes to spend her days off stocking up on chia seeds.

"When the food shop is the only shop that matters."

Dominic Thiem would like to point out that he is "nice".

"From London with love..."

Marin Cilic wants you to know he's been hard at it in the gym. Also that he's totally relaxed about the start of the biggest tournament in tennis.

"Getting ready for Wimbledon."

Novak Djokovic is feeling chilled out. And he's got a private jet.

"Taking time to reflect. I love peaceful moments like this."

Former finalist Garbine Muguruza is getting ruffled, in a good way.

"Wimbledon without a dress this time but with ruffles."

Madison Keys got her mates to perform some kind of pre-Wimbledon coronation...

"Finally being recognized for all my accomplishments. I'm obviously being sarcastic so don't even try me."

And Grigor Dimitrov is a secret hipster, with this phone case which belongs in the Urban Outfitters sale.

See his phone case art.

