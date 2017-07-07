Blue Ivy, aged 5, raps on her dad Jay-Z's new track
Fans have been reacting to leaked audio of Blue Ivy Carter's rap on her father Jay-Z's album 4:44.
The song, called Blue's Freestyle/We Family, is one of three bonus tracks released with the physical edition of Jay-Z's platinum-selling album.
Other bonus tracks on the CD of 4:44, out today, are called Adnis and ManyFacedGod (featuring James Blake).
But it was the 45-second clip of five-year-old Blue's rapping that sent Twitter fans crazy.
Not all of Blue's lyrics are that clear - but that didn't matter to most fans.
It seems like we've already found the name for Blue Ivy fans - not even her dad has a name for his fan base.
Some fans think Kanye West might have to get his daughter in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy.
American culture magazine Cycle believes the future of music has just been sealed.
But others are saying Blue has already outshone her parents.
This isn't actually the five-year-old's debut - she featured on her dad's 2012 song Glory, making baby noises.
It made her the youngest person ever to be credited on the US singles chart.
