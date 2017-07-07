LCD Soundsystem synth player Gavin Russom comes out as transgender
Gavin Russom, who plays synthesiser in the indie band LCD Soundsystem, has come out as transgender.
She says that in various points throughout her life, "there's been a time where I've tried to say, 'hey, I think I'm transgender!'"
Russom adds that she "could not imagine" continuing to live as a man any more.
"My body rejected it in the same way that it now utterly rejects going into a men's bathroom or when somebody calls me 'sir,'" she says.
Speaking to Into, Grindr's online magazine, Gavin Russom says she's the happiest she's ever been.
"But I have my good days and my bad days. On my bad days, it really sucks and I wait until I get home to go to the bathroom - which is such a basic thing."
She admits using a public toilet can still be "scary".
The 43-year-old says that she always felt she was "along the feminine spectrum" growing up, but struggled to recognise herself as anything but male.
She adds that internalised transphobia also stopped her from coming out earlier.
"I am someone who has spoken out on both women's rights and trans rights for a long time," she says.
"But when I started to transition myself, that [transphobia] was one of the most shocking things."
Although her personal journey to trans womanhood has taken place over a number of years, Russom started coming out "quietly" earlier this year.
"This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there's been a time where I've tried to say, 'hey, I think I'm transgender!'
"This was even before that word existed."
Russom is about to go on tour with LCD Soundsystem, and says that her bandmates have been "really supportive" to her.
"The general feeling in the group is that this will make the band better," she says.
She adds that the New York trans community, including support groups at the New York LGBT Center, helped her to come out.
"All of these folks are people whose being out in the world were very helpful to me," she says.
"For people of transgender experience, walking out of the house in a way they feel comfortable is a revolutionary act. It's resistance."
