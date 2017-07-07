Five things to know about tennis star Jo Konta
By Simon Mundie
Newsbeat reporter at Wimbledon
- Published
A British woman is favourite to win Wimbledon this year - a statement not uttered for many decades.
Johanna Konta is the bookies' top player after Karolina Pliskova was beaten in the second round on Thursday.
The last British woman to win the biggest title in tennis was Virginia Wade back in 1977.
Konta is still several matches away from achieving that - but she's winning over new fans with each passing day.
Here are some facts you may not know about the 26-year-old.
She'd love to be on stage with Coldplay
Jo Konta is a "big music fan" according to Sam Smith, former British number one.
"If she wasn't a tennis player she would probably be at the big summer festivals. What's that one in Essex with all the traffic? V Festival! She loves all that.
"She's funny because she's quite a contained, shy introverted person off court, but actually there's a performer in there.
"She said if she wasn't playing tennis she could see herself up there with Coldplay on a big stage in front of 50,000 fans. I think that tells you a little bit about Jo, why she's so happy on the big courts."
She's a fan of fancy ice cream
Ice cream is "something that's very close to Jo's heart and mind," according to tennis commentator Robbie Koenig.
"Jo loves her gelato.
"She takes her gelato very seriously," he tells Newsbeat.
"Jo, you and me, we've got something in common."
And loves food shopping...
She won the 'fifth slam' earlier this year
"In April Jo won the Miami Masters, which is basically known as the fifth major," explains self-confessed tennis nut Jeremy Rosen.
"It's the biggest title any British woman has won since Virginia Wade won here back in 1977.
"She's just moved to Putney in London. She used to live in Australia and used to be ranked way lower but has kicked on massively in the last two years."
She's a 'ruthless professional'
I spend a lot of time with Jo and she is ruthlessly professional," former British number one Jeremy Bates tells Newsbeat.
"It's total sacrifice and her attention to detail in everything she does is paramount and sets an example to all the younger girls. To me she's a consummate pro.
"She's had mental coaching as well but in essence you earn confidence and that ability to be comfortable in big matches through sheer hard work."
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat